Embr’s Firefighting Frenzy Spreads to Consoles September 23

After being contained in Early Access for a little over a year, Curve Digital’s Embr is on the cusp of breaking out into a full release and spreading to all major platforms. It seems the firefighting mulitplayer game has grown quite a bit during its time in Early Access, adding features ranging from new tools to side jobs that have absolutely nothing to do with firefighting. Get a taste of what’s in store below.

The full release of Embr will include a healthy helping of content that should help new fans get the most out of their experience. This includes: two brand new districts with twelve levels to explore and extinguish; thirteen new tools and upgrades to help personalize one’s experience; five new game modes offering alternative ways to earn cash; extra difficulty settings and modifiers; daily and weekly missions; cross-platform play as well as plenty of cosmetics and achievements. It’s almost everything a newbie firefighter could want.

Embr launches digitally on September 23 for PC, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and Switch. It’ll get a physical release on September 34 for Playstation 4 and Switch, and it’ll be priced at $19.99