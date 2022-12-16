Enjoy the Delightful Fifth Entry into the It’s Kirby Time Short Story

It’s Christmas Time in Dream Land, starts the latest adorable Kirby themed short. This is the fifth entry in the wonderful little series that has been coming out every once in a while to give players a new insight into Kirby, his friends and their many little adventures. This time around Kirby is celebrating the holidays in the latest short titled The Gift of a Star. It seems their Christmas Tree is missing that extra something, and it needs friends working together in order to figure out what exactly that is.

Enjoy the latest adorable Kirby adventure below: