Enjoy the Fighting Classic Brought to Life in the Netflix Original Tekken: Bloodline

Fighting games tend to make the best sorts of shows cause it’s all about the action with plenty of time in between to present endearing characters that we end up cheering on and rooting for. It makes all the more sense that Tekken is coming out with a full animated show in the works, giving fans a chance to experience it in a brand new way. Experience Jin Kazama’s story in the upcoming Tekken: Bloodlines and see how he starts from nothing in order to become a fighter like no other.

Tekken: Bloodlines is coming later this year. Check out the official trailer below: