Enjoy the Utterly Adorable First Kirby Time Read-a-Long

Kirby is everyone’s favorite pink bundle of joy, and in order to share that Nintendo has posted the first of seemingly multiple little short story read-a-longs for people to enjoy. This little story is available in four languages on the official YouTube channel and covers a sweet little day in the life of Kirby and his many friends. In this first adorable video they play hide and seek, go crystal hunting, enjoy a meal together and many other little activities to enjoy their time.

The first Kirby read-a-long in English can be viewed below, with more likely coming at some point. Check out Nintendo’s YouTube for the other languages.