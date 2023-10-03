Entirely New Shiren the Wanderer Title Coming to Nintendo Switch Early Next Year

The Shiren series has long been a niche one even among the Mystery Dungeon titles. It’s Spike Chunsoft’s own entirely original take on Mystery Dungeon that isn’t based on existing properties such as Dragon Quest or Pokemon and has long since been popular in Japan but not quite as sought after anywhere else. The last entry we saw localized was a remake in the form of Shiren the Wanderer: The Tower of Fortune and the Dice of Fates which was originally a DS title before it made its way to modern systems. The newest title, Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island was originally announced as coming to Japan with no word on a localization. Fortunately fans no longer need to worry as we’ve finally gotten our confirmed English release for the title to make a splash onto Nintendo Switch next year. The new art style is no longer sprite based and instead entirely 3D models rather akin to the recent Pokemon Mystery Dungeon remake we had a few years back. This charming new take on Shiren seems absolutely packed full of life and is promising to bring back the classic gameplay and challenge that so many knew and loved it for.

Unlike something like Pokemon Mystery Dungeon, Shiren is much more like a traditional roguelike wherein failure means starting over from scratch. This means finding useful items early on may not mean much if not prepared to face the danger that might befall Shiren, as he won’t be able to take most things back with him. The story this time follows Shiren and his ferret companion Koppa as they find themselves on Serpentcoil Island where a wicked monster hoarding great treasure is said to reside. Many have come to try and claim this treasure from all over the world, and Shiren is among them trying to strike rich in fame and fortune. It’s no easy task as endless dangers lie in wait, and there may be even more than what appears lurking under the surface of this dangerous island which houses its own mystery dungeon. It will take a lot of wit, strength and cunning to explore the deadly traps and foes that await Shiren in order to seek that which he wants most.

It’s an exciting time to see a new Shiren title release and the best part of all is that it’s only a few months away. Fans can look forward to picking up Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serptentcoil Island on February 27 next year. Check out the announcement trailer below: