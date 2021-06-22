Escape From Naraka Sprints to PC on July 29

Escape from Naraka, a first-person platformer from Headup and XeloGames will be hitting the Steam marketplace on July 29. Based on Balinese legends, Escape from Naraka throws players into a labyrinthian temple based in another world. They must not only escape this puzzle, trap and monster laden temple, but they must also rescue their beloved from its ruler: a demon by the name of Rangda the Leyak Queen.

Gameplay in Escape from Naraka appears to be inspired by the likes of Mirrors Edge, Dark Deception and even DOOM, as players are challenged to both parkour their way through each stage and strafe around/destroy its monstrous guards. Even if the Balinese legend backdrop and story aren’t a hook, the gameplay looks like it could very well be capable of scratching the action-platformer itch. Check out the announcement trailer below for a quick glimpse at it, or try the demo found on the game’s Steam page.

Escape from Naraka launches on PC via Steam on July 29.