Experience a New Beginning in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

Ever wanted to start over in a new gaming life? Well there’s an easy way to do it with the latest entry in the Fantasy Life series! Begin a brand new lively adventure in Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time where players will play out their own journeys to building a better life for themselves. They’ll need to hunt, battle and craft gear to suit the life that they choose for themselves. It’s up to the individual if they want to focus on simply living one life down a path of their choosing, or perhaps take on a much broader life that offers greater challenging for higher feats along the way! The options are near endless in this entirely new journey that awaits.

Prepare to experience Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time launching in 2023 and check out the latest trailer below: