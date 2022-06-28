Experience Wholesome Farming in Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom

Doraemon is no stranger to farming with his friends as we saw back in 2019 when the first title released. It seems they were ready to expand even further as we’ve gotten our first look at the upcoming sequel in which Doraemon and friends find themselves on an unknown planet and without fail begin making new friends in dire need of help to fulfill their dreams. With no time the waste they set up camp and begin on their farming adventures. They’ll grow crops, tend to animals and help out other people on this new planet in order to enjoy all there is alongside their friends in brand new ways. There’s also a brand new 2 player mode which allows two friends to team up and work together on fun daily activities!

Doraemon Story of Seasons: Friends of the Great Kingdom launches on Nintendo Switch, Playstation 5 and PC this year! Check out the trailer below: