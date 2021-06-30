Explore Drezen Fortress in New Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Trailer

After their success with Pathfinder: Kingmaker, it looks like Owlcat Games is dead set upon outdoing themselves. The team released a new video today filled with details for one the sequel’s major locations: The Great Fortress of Drezen. Described as a “linchpin” of Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous, Drezen will supposedly be offering players a personalized challenge based on their “Mythic Path” and the decisions they make up to that point. It also happens to be the largest fortress the development team has ever built.

In addition to the new details for Drezen Fortress, Owlcat Games announced that Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous will be coming to Xbox One and PlayStation 4 both physically and digitally sometime later this year. Exact dates weren’t given, but it can be assumed that they will follow the PC’s September 2 release.