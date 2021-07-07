Explore ‘The Dome’ in the Latest Encased Trailer

Dark Crystal Games released a comprehensive preview today for their post-apocalyptic RPG: Encased. In it, fans can get a better look at what survival in “The Dome” actually entails, and they can also get a feel for what life is like in the game’s alternate version of the 1970’s. As is to be expected of a post-apocalyptic setting, none of it is going to be easy.

Encased has a full release coming in September for Steam and GOG, but eager fans can give it a try right now. All they have to do is play the early-access versions of Acts One and Two on Steam. These chapters aren’t free though, so it would be a good idea to think it over before rushing in. The Dome isn’t going anywhere, and neither is the struggle raging within it.