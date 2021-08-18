Explore the Hisui Region and Meet New Pokémon in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

The Pokémon Company, Game Freak, and Nintendo today dropped brand new details and a trailer for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

A bold new take on the franchise, Pokémon Legends: Arceus made a big splash at its reveal. An open-world Pokémon game that blended RPG elements with action sounded great, though the footage on display appeared a bit rough. Today, new details and a trailer were released for the game, showcasing some of the plot details, gameplay, and new Pokémon.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus takes place in the Hisui region, the predecessor to the Sinnoh region. You are part of the Galaxy Expedition Team based in Jubilife Village, and are tasked with surveying various areas within the Hisui region. When out in the wild, players will be able to sneak around, catch Pokémon, and participate in battles. However, some wild Pokémon are hostile and will attack the player. Should you and your Pokémon faint, you’ll be sent back the base camp to heal up. To help you get around, it appears that Ride Pokémon return from the 7th gen titles.

In terms of new Pokémon, the trailer confirms two new additions to the roster. Wyrdeer, the evolved form of Stantler, and Basculegion, the evolved form of Basculin. In previous titles, neither Stantler or Basculin had any evolutions. Finally, there are two new Hisuian forms for older Pokémon. Hisuian Braviary gains the Psychic typing alongside Flying, and Hisuian Growlithe gains Rock alongside Fire.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launches January 28, 2022 on Switch.