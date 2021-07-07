Face of the Franchise Features Revealed for Madden NFL 22

EA Sports has unveiled the latest iteration of Face of the Franchise to Madden NFL 22. The mode will feature a new Class Progression system that will also transfer over to The Yard and allows users to unlock goods along the way. EA is also introducing United We Rise: Road to the Draft Prologue along with a new Career Hub and a Career Podcast. It is looking like the mode will be more focused on the player than the narrative involved as it looks to be a true Career Mode that also transfer elements to other modes. Check out the breakdown video below. Madden NFL 22 will launch on August 16.