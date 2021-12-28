Fall Guys Guestravaganza Starts Today

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout has been a romping good time since releasing in 2020. Pushing, shoving and jumping your way to the finish line to beat the crowd is both a joy and challenge. It’s made even more hilarious with a number of cute and charming costumes.

Since launching, there have been a number of collaborations for Fall Guys players to dress as popular characters and starting today several favorite video game characters are available as part of the Guestravaganza. You will get to dress as Bomberman, 2B, Shovel Knight and others. If you’ve missed out on some of them before now is the chance to try.

Guestravaganza runs from December 28 to January 3. Check out the video below for a look at who you can play as.