Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse Available for Pre-Order

KOEI TECMO America has announced that the remastered classic, Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse, is now available for digital pre-order. The long-awaited revival of the Japanese horror adventure is currently under development. For the uninitiated, Mask of the Lunar Eclipse takes place on Rogetsu Isle in southern Japan a decade after five young girls mysteriously disappeared at a moonlight festival. When two of the girls are found dead, just days apart ten years after the initial vanishing, the remaining teenagers head to the island to solve the mystery of their friends’ deaths. As players encounter spirits that inhabit Rogetsu Isle, they are equipped with the Camera Obscura: a special camera that can be used to repel ghostly creatures while also sealing away their power through photography. Later in the game, players will find the Spirit Torch that allows them to subdue spirits.

In a haunting new trailer debuting today, players can see a preview of the game’s story, along with a closer look at some of the game’s mechanics — including Photo Mode where players can capture memories during their adventures. New costumes available for each character, along with slightly altered versions of their current costumes, also make an appearance in the trailer. Alongside the standard version of the game, a Digital Deluxe Edition will also be available that includes a unique costume set with a digital artbook and soundtrack. Additionally, anyone who purchases the digital copy of the game before March 22 will have the ability to download the early purchase bonus pack that includes a variety of costumes for protagonists. Fatal Frame: Mask of the Lunar Eclipse will release on March 9 for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 & 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Get the camera ready for a haunting adventure with the new Story Trailer below: