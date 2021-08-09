Field of Dreams Coming to MLB The Show 21

Major League Baseball will be hosting a three game series this weekend involving the Yankees and White Sox at the acclaimed Field of Dreams in Iowa. The cornfield where the movie was filmed nearly 30 years ago will be hosting an actual Major League Baseball game and San Diego Studios will be adding the field to MLB The Show 21. Set to release on August 10 for free, but this only looks to be confirmed for PlayStation consoles. You can check out the trailer below and our review of MLB The Show 21 here.