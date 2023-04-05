Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster Series Launching for Console on April 19

It’s been a long time coming but fans at long last have gotten the official release date for the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster titles on console. Not only that but we got confirmation of an entirely new pixel font that will make things leagues more legible than the original release. Whether experiencing them for the very first time or going in to play through them again, the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will hopefully end up one of the best ways to enjoy these classic Final Fantasy titles. We also got confirmation of prices for the individual titles with Final Fantasy I and II being $11.99 while III through VI are $17.99 each. Of course those who wanna snag them all can do so for $75.

Get ready to enjoy all the Pixel Remaster titles when they launch for all console platforms on April 19 and take a peak at the newest trailer below: