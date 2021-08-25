First Call of Duty: Vanguard Gameplay Focuses on Stalingrad

Sledgehammer Games and Activision today dropped an extended look at Call of Duty: Vanguard gameplay.

Fresh off last week’s reveal, Sledgehammer Games has given players a look at one of Call of Duty: Vanguard’s missions. The mission takes place on the Eastern Front of the war in Stalingrad. When playing in the Eastern Front, players take control of sniper Polina Petrova, a Lieutenant in the Red Army’s 138th Rifle Division.

The mission follows Polina as she escapes from rubble following an aerial attack on the city. In the playthrough, players will witness Petrova eliminating hostile search crews before eventually taking up her sniper. The demo ends with Petrova fighting back an army of soldiers before getting knocked out.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, PS4, and Xbox One. PlayStation players can get their first taste of the game this weekend during the Call of Duty: Vanguard PlayStation Alpha where you’ll get a taste of Sledgehammer’s new big game mode, Champion Hill.