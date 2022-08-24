Flaming Espinas Being Added in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak September Update

The first official new monster planning to be added in the Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak September update is here and it comes in the form of Flaming Espinas. This subspecies first appeared in Monster Hunter Frontier and has now officially made its debut in the mainline games. This monster appears to offer a more firey variant of the Espinas people already know and love and if it’s in line with its Frontier equivalent it will be able to inflict poison and defense down ailments but loses the ability to paralyze with its fireballs.

Flaming Espinas will be released in the September title update for Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Check out the reveal trailer for it below: