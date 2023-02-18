Food-Focused Rougelike Action Game Cuisineer Arrives This Summer

Singapore-based developers BattleBrew Productions made quite a splash last year when they debuted their new game Cuisineer, gaining attention at events like BitSummit and PAX East. The roguelike action game has even caught the attention of Marvelous Europe and XSEED Games, who will now assist in publishing the title. That announcement also comes with the reveal of a Summer release window for the game, as seen in the new announcement trailer below.

The game sees you playing as Pom, an adventurer who finds themselves having to take care of their parents’ restaurant after finding it abandoned and their parents missing. Thankfully, Pom is able to fulfill their newfound restaurant management duties and satisfy their lust for adventure at the same time by heading through various dungeons in order to gather ingredients needed for dishes to serve up to various diners. With its vibrant style and unique blend of genres, Cuisineer could be a potential hit, so keep an eye out for it when it arrives for PC this Summer.