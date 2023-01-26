Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 Launching in May

Fuga went under the radar for a lot of people, but it ended up gathering quite the cult following with its rather dark and hopeful story of a group of young children fighting in a war to save their loved ones. CyberConnect2 has been teasing the sequel since it was announced last year and those who are excited can now look forward to the upcoming sequel launching in just a few months! Along with the announcement we also got a brand new trailer, but it’s worth noting that it does contain spoilers for the first title for those who may want to finish it first before checking out the latest teaser. It’ll be still all the more exciting to dive back into the tactical tank battles and keeping this cast of brave children alive when Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 launches on May 11.

Check out the trailer for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 below: