Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 Showcases Intense New Changes to Combat

The first Fuga title introduced players to the Soul Cannon, a device so powerful it could wipe enemies off the face of the earth. The downside is that the cost to use this was that of an ally life. The soul cannon returns in the sequel, but this time they’ve added a new weapon known as the Managarm. This weapon seems quite powerful as well but knocks out an ally for use and denies exp to be earned for the fight. This is a huge risk given that every bit of exp helps, but as opposed to using an ally’s life it may be worth considering in a tight spot.

Fuga Melodies of Steel 2 launches on May 11 on all current platforms. Check out the latest short trailer below: