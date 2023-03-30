Fuga: Melodies of Steel Introduces Quality of Life Update 1.50

Tons of fans are looking forward to the Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 and are wanting to hop back into the first title to remind themselves of what went on. Fortunately the devs have been wonderful enough to give players an update to help out and offer some great improvements that will aid both new and returning players alike that give it a whirl! The first major change is a Retry Mode for those who may have missed the true ending, which starts the game at chapter 7 with all children alive and well and their stats carried over. They’ve also confirmed save data bonuses for those that have played the first title including outfits, items a jukebox and even commemorative photo based on the endings earned in the first title! Other minor updates include automatic farm harvest and a complete UI navigation overhaul!

Check out all these changes and more in the trailer for the update below: