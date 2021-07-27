Fuka, Desco Join the Fight in Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny DLC

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny’s character roster is already filled with a ton of heavy-hitters, but one could always use another powerhouse on the team right? Both of these characters, Fuka and Desco bring exactly that, though in a style all their own. See them in action below.

Both characters hail from Disgaea 4: A Promise Unforgotten, and it could be said that both have enjoyed popular status ever since. Fuka is a “prinny” who believes everything she experiences in the underworld is just a dream, while Desco dreams of becoming the true “final boss” of the world. Both are strong and more than a little crazy, so they should fit in nicely in any player’s party.

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny is available now on Nintendo Switch, and this DLC can be purchased either on its own or as part of the season pass. Make sure to check out our review to see how the game stacks up against its predecessors.