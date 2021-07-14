GameMill Announces Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl

The Nickelodeon license has been used for kart racers recently – including the well-made Nick Kart Racers 2, and will now join the lineup of platform fighters across all consoles this fall. With a diverse array of characters from the TMNT, Ren and Stimpy, Rugrats, Invader Zim, Danny Phantom, Hey Arnold, and SpongeBob SquarePants licenses to name a few, there is a lot of variety in play styles available with this cast.

With how great Nick Kart Racers 2 wound up being, All-Star Brawl could wind up being a fantastic pick-up for those looking for a Smash alternative – especially on non-Nintendo platforms. All-Star Brawl will be released with fall for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch. There will be 20 levels including stages from TMNT and SpongeBob and extra content will allow players to add new moves for the cast and enjoy the in-game art gallery.