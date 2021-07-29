Gameplay Walkthrough Showcased For Neon White

Ben Esposito shocked quite a few of us when he revealed his latest game with Annapurna Interactive, Neon White, a third-person action game that came across as quite the far cry from his last game, Donut County. Note that we mean that in a good way, mind you. The fast-paced gameplay involving an assassin trying to purge Heaven of a demon invasion seemed quite eye-catching, after all, especially when combined with the anime-inspired style and approach. And today’s Annapurna Interactive Showcase allowed for a deeper dive into the gameplay, which you can view below.

The main mechanic showcased involves the Soul Cards, which can either be played as weapons or discarded to gain movement skills. For example, you can play a pistol card and use it like you would an actual pistol, or discard it in order to double jump. Figuring out when to play or discard is the key to making your way through the game’s wide open levels, especially since cards don’t carry over between them. And with enough skill, you can earn more experience (or “insight” here), and unlock bonus collectibles hidden in each level.

Said collectibles can contain gifts (and cameos), which allow for new dialogue options that can lead to more story content, or even side quests in new areas. Also, you can apparently get ice cream if you’re good enough, which alone would be worth everything, but the rest is also amazing. The Angel Matrix team currently has Neon White set to for a Winter release window, which it arrives on PC and Switch, and we expect many gamers then to do their damnedest and earn that ice cream.