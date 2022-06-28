Gearbox Publishing and Casus Ludi Announce Blanc

Gearbox Publishing is apparently gearing up to become the king of monochrome video games, it seems. First it was Have a Nice Death, then Eyes in the Dark, and now Blanc, from developers Casus Ludi, announced during today’s Nintendo Direct Mini. Unlike the others, though, it isn’t a full-on action game of any sort, but rather a hand-drawn, emotional, dialogue-free narrative adventure centered around an unlikely duo of young wild animals, as seen in the debut trailer below.

The story focuses on a fawn and a wolf cub, both separated from their families after a huge snowstorm. Now in order to make it back to their loved ones, they’ll have to work together and use each of their skills in order to follow their parents’ tracks, solving environmental puzzles along the way. Blanc is also a co-op game (with no mention yet if it can be played solo), with each player controlling either the fawn or cub in local or online play. Blanc is due out in the appropriately still-snowy period of February 2023 for the Switch and PC, and should hopefully be a rather gorgeous journey.