Get a Closer Look at Returning Favorite Unite Attacks in Suikoden I & II HD Remaster

Fans recently voted for their favorite unite attacks featured in the original two Suikoden titles that they were most looking forward to seeing and after the polls finished we got a look at not one, but two attacks! The first was the Five Squirrel Attack, which as the name implies has the five squirrel companions getting together and creating an onslaught for enemies to deal with! The second came from the Latin America Konami account that shared the Cross Attack as their favorite, so we got a great look at two attacks in HD with the upcoming remaster.

Suikoden I & II HD Remaster are aiming for release in 2023. Check out the new unite attack clips below:

We recently asked you to vote for your favorite #Suikoden Unite Attack, and the result is in! We're revealing new Suikoden I & II HD footage for… the "Five Squirrel Attack" 😮 Remember to try out various Unite Attacks when you play the remastered version! ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/e66IVsY5af — @Suikoden (@Suikoden) January 4, 2023