Get a Closer Look at the Dragonsbane Layered Armor in the Deluxe Edition of Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Much like with World and base Rise before it, the Sunbreak expansion of Monster Hunter comes with some brand new extra goodies for those who feel like picking up the Deluxe Edition. In this case it includes layered armor for hunter, palamute and palico in addition to some bonus poses and new hairstyles. In order to show this off Capcom has shared a short video with the armor and a few other elements, in addition to a delightful taste of some of the new songs that will be featured in Sunbreak as a treat.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 30. Check out the teaser video for the Deluxe Edition goodies below: