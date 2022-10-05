Get a Good First Look at Gameplay for Wild Hearts

Wild Hearts was revealed last week as the Monster Hunter-inspired title with the well known Koei Tecmo and Omega Force behind and fans have been wildly intrigued since. Fortunately for those wanting to see a little bit more, we got our first look at a bit of extended gameplay, albeit with some missing details many still want to know. Right now we’re still curious about how karakui, the wooden build contraptions, are built in gameplay and what kind of HUD players will be looking at when they go into combat. Weapons are also a bit fuzzy right now cause we’ve seen the likes of a katana that turns into a whip, an umbrella, twin blades, a bow and a double-sided blade that appears to be able to transform into a thrown weapon. It’s so mysterious and intriguing it’s hard waiting to see even more but hopefully we’ll get even better looks at them soon!

Wild Hearts is releasing next year on February 17. Check out the gameplay trailer below: