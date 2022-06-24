Get a Taste of Entirely New Jams Featured in Splatoon 3

If the Splatoon series has one iconic element outside of the gameplay itself, it’s the music. To no one’s surprise the new soundtrack for the upcoming Splatoon 3 is already kicking ass in how great it sounds, and today Nintendo shared yet another track as a collaboration between Damp Socks featuring Off the Hook. Their new in-universe single is titled Candy-Coated Rocks and really is just more of the absolute delightful music that fans have come to know and enjoy. Although Splatoon 3 is still a ways off from release it is an absolute delight to get to hear more of the music players can look forward to.

Splatoon 3 is launching on Spetember 9. Check out the latest tunes below: