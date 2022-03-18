Get a Sneak Peek at More Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak Gameplay

With tons of new info for the upcoming Sunbreak expansion being revealed later this week, fans are looking forward to gleaming even more news as we get ever closer to the June release date. Although not a huge bit of extra, the official Monster Hunter Twitter did share a little sneak peek at some combat against the new monsters in addition to more silkbind attacks.

Interestingly for those familiar with Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate, some of these silkbind attacks may look familiar to many hunter arts featured in that title. It’s great to see them reused as many were fan-favorite flashy moves, so it’s nice to see them revisited for Sunbreak as well.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 30 for Switch and PC. Check out the short teaser trailer below: