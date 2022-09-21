Get an Inside Look at The DioField Chronicle Soundtrack with a Composer Interview

Music plays a very important role in most games and The DioField Chronicle is no exception. Square Enix has given fans an inside look with Composers Ramin Djwadi and Brandon Campbell who are best known for their work on Game of Thrones, Iron Man, Clash of the Titans and a variety of other media. They sit down to discuss what was necessary to put a soundtrack together for DioField Chronicles such as getting a larger energy, capturing moods for the action and pushing the movement forward throughout play sessions. They commented on always wanting to try and sound new for every project so nothing falls in line, but it’s certainly interesting to listen and hear familiar elements within the music from other titles they’ve worked on.

Check out the short interview with the composers below: