Get Another Taste of Kirby and the Forgotten Land in the Overview Trailer

Kirby’s latest adventure is just a few weeks away from release, and which fans so excited it makes complete sense to dive into more detail on what to expect as we get ever closer. Get new looks at some of the areas such as the snow and beachside areas, in addition to more enemies and the brand new mouthful mode that Kirby can incorporate in his move-set. Kirby is the only one that can rescue his many waddle dee friends and see just what exactly is going on in this mysterious new land he’s found himself in so hopefully he’s ready to take on whatever foes cross his path on his daring new adventure.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land releases on March 25. Be sure to check out the demo available on Switch now and take a look at the Overview trailer below: