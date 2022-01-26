Get Excited for OlliOlli World with the Official Cinematic Trailer

Fans have been excited for the upcoming OlliOlli World since its reveal with an adorable art style and charming skateboarding gameplay. To get fans further prepared, the team has revealed a brand new cinematic trailer that showcases the characters doing their best to skate around the city and make the best of every rail and trick opportunity they can. Watch as they reach new heights and maybe cause a little trouble along the way, all in a charming 2D animated art style that invites players into this charming world.

OlliOlli World launches on February 8 for Playstation, Xbox, Switch and PC. Check out the brand new cinematic trailer below: