Get Exploring Through Space with Astroneer on Nintendo Switch

Astroneer has been a delightfully popular space adventure indie title that let players dive into the unknown planets through the solar system. Now it’s available and raring to go on Nintendo Switch, where players can take adventures on the go or relax in space at home with others online. The only limit is how far these astronauts are willing to go, so get ready to find materials and expand on the horizon that awaits them throughout endless space.

Astroneer is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer below: