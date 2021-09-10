Get Ready for Microgame Madness with WarioWare: Get it Together! Out Today

Wario’s last microgame fueled adventure launched on 3DS A few years back, but now he’s back and ready to take on whatever lies ahead of him with his friends in tow. This time around players can take the madness online as well and play or compete with friends to see just who is the best at microgames in addition to being able to get their best score while working together the whole time. It’s a chaotic time that awaits Wario and friends, but who better to conquer it all than the king of greed himself.

WarioWare: Get it Together! is out now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the release trailer below: