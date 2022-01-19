Get Ready to Summon with Yu-Gi-Oh! MASTER DUEL Today

It seems there’s been no shortage of Yu-Gi-Oh content lately with Rush Duels having launched at the end of last year, and now starting off strong with Master Duel this year. Master Duel is the latest title which lets players take duels to the next level online with the title released today for Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC with game data linked between each individual platform for ease of access. There’s near limitless ways to duel others with tons of decks to build and work towards as players try to prove they are indeed the best duelist out there.

Those ready can start dueling now on all platforms. Check out the launch trailer below: