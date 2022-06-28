Get Ready to Tackle Even More Fierce Foes in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Monster Hunter Rise was first unveiled during a Nintendo Partner Showcase, so it makes sense in turn that the latest, and possibly final, pre-release trailer for Sunbreak has also been highlighted there as well. The trailer has outdone expectations by revealing some fan favorite and excitable monsters that fans can get excited for. It begins with Shagaru Magala, a fully grown version of Gore Magala, who makes its return as a powerful Elder Dragon. We also then see the return of Furious Rajang, a new monster in Scored Magnamalo and another returnee with Seething Bazelgeuse to cap it off as a post-release update. We also get a tease for a new, unseen monster that will be exciting to learn more about when the game releases in just a few days!

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak launches on June 30 for Switch and PC. Check out the latest trailer below: