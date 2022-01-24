Get the Overview on Pokémon Legends: Arceus with Latest Trailer

Pokémon games haven’t gone through much of a change when it comes to the mainline series. But we will be preparing to explore a brand new, yet old, world in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. The latest trailer released gives us an overview of what to expect.

Players start out in Jubilife Village of the Hisui Region, which will come to be known as Sinnoh. During this time period people and Pokémon have yet to find a way of coexisting. It’s up to you to research, catch and battle against Pokémon so we can better understand each unique species. In this game you may encounter hostile Pokémon which means standing your ground, evade attacks or running away. You carry out missions and explore the area as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team. Prepare to discover the origins of Pokémon and their interactions with humans.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be available on January 28. Watch the full overview trailer below for more details on this exciting addition to the Pokémon series.