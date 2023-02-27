Get the Perfect Night’s Rest with the Finally Revealed Pokemon Sleep

It’s been a few years since we last saw Pokemon Sleep, following its announcement the project went silent and we saw nothing of it. Today that all changed with not only more information but a planned release later this year. The Pokemon Sleep app will track the sleeping habits of users and allow them to meet Pokemon based on how they rest. Don’t worry about being a restless sleeper, as plenty of Pokemon are too! Finding each Pokemon will depend on the type of sleep, which will make for a fun surprise every morning to see who is around!

Pokemon Sleep is planning to launch later this year. Check out the new trailer for Sleep and the Pokemon Go Plus+ accessory below: