Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut Officially Announced, Releases in August

PlayStation Studios and Sucker Punch Productions today formally announced Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut for PS5 and PS4.

A few days after the ESRB outed it, Sucker Punch has finally revealed the existence of Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut. This new edition of the 2020 title not only brings the game to PS5 but also includes a slew of new content and updates that improve upon the original release.

The most substantial piece of new content is Iki Island. A whole new chapter takes Jin to Iki to investigate rumors of a Mongol presence. In addition to the new story and characters on Iki, there’ll also be new environments, armor for Jin and his horse, mini-games, techniques, enemy types, and much more. Expect to hear more about this expansion soon.

The Director’s Cut finally brings the game to PS5, which means exclusive features like DualSense support. You can also expect additions like 3D audio, improved load times, 4K options as well as frame rate options. Finally, thanks the PS5’s ability to render cinematics in real-time, the PS5 version will offer improved lip-syncing for the Japanese voiceover.

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut will cost $69.99 on PS5 and $59.99 on PS4. If you already own the base game on PS4, there are a handful of options. There will be a free patch at launch that adds fan requested updates to all versions of the game. However, if you want the Director’s Cut content, you’ll have to pay to upgrade:

PS4 Base version to PS4 Director’s Cut: $19.99 (pre-order available now)

PS4 Director’s Cut to PS5 Director’s Cut: $9.99 (Available August 20)

PS4 Base version to PS5 Director’s Cut: $29.99 (Available August 20)

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut launches August 20 on PS5 and PS4.