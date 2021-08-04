Ghost of Tsushima: Legends to Receive Standalone Release, New Mode Announced

Sucker Punch Productions today announced that Ghost of Tsushima’s multiplayer component will get its own standalone release and a brand new mode.

Released as a free update for owners of Ghost of Tsushima last fall, Legends successfully expanded the gameplay of the single player title into an exciting multiplayer mode. Fully embracing Japanese mythology, the mode was well received by players, and Sucker Punch Productions has continued to expand it ever since. With Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut right around the corner, Legends is getting some exciting new updates.

For those who don’t own Ghost of Tsushima but still want some multiplayer action, a new standalone version will be available on the PlayStation Store starting September 3 for $19.99. This will unlock the entire Legends mode and nearly all content. Content that can only be unlocked via the campaign won’t be available. Should you end up wanting to play Ghost of Tsushima, you can upgrade to the Director’s Cut for $40 on PS4 or $50 on PS5.

Also coming on September 3 is a brand new mode, Rivals. In the mode, two teams of two compete to defeat waves of enemies and collect Magatama. That Magatama is then spent on upgrades and other items that can harm the enemy team. Once enough is spent, your team will enter the Final Stand waves, which yield victory after successfully completing them. The mode arrives on September 3. There’ll also be a new Gear Mastery system that expands the progression system.

Finally, on August 20, an update for Legends launches alongside the Director’s Cut that bring new features to Legends. It’ll include a rebalanced Survival mode, weekly Survival Nightmare challenges, and new cosmetics from the campaign’s New Game+.

Ghost of Tsushima: Legends is available now with Ghost of Tsushima. The standalone launch lands on September 3 for PS5 and PS4.