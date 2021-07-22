GRID Legends Coming to Consoles, PC

EA’s acquisition of Codemasters led to long-time GRID fans hoping the series would return, and today, EA announced that GRID Legends will be the next entry in the long-running series. GRID Legends is set to feature a variety of vehicle types, including open-wheel, stock, and street cars. The story is set to go to new lengths as the narrative is that everything is taking place as part of a documentary – enabling a lot of characters to shine.

The next entry in the series is set for a 2022 release on Xbox One, Xbox Series S/2, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC. There hasn’t been a bad GRID game yet and this looks promising. The idea of the narrative being part of a documentary is neat and the wide variety of racing types should help keep the action fresh and ensure that things never get stale.