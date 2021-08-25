Halo Infinite Officially Launches December 8, Halo Themed Xbox Series X Revealed

Xbox Game Studios and 343 Industries today dropped the official release date for Halo Infinite.

Halo Infinite launches December 8 on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The news came during gamescom Opening Night Live 2021, where 343 Industries also revealed the intro cinematic for the multiplayer component’s first season, a Halo-themed Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller, and a Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X console.

In celebration of the Halo series’ 20th anniversary, fans can get their hands on the Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X. The design pulls from the Halo universe with a dark metallic look accented with gold. A matching controller is included. It’s available for pre-order now and launches before the game on November 15 for $549.99. Launching alongside the console is the Halo Infinite Limited Edition Elite Series 2 controller. Modelled after Master Chief, this $199.99 controller launches on November 15.

