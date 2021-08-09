Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice Receives Free Update for Xbox Series X|S

Ninja Theory and Xbox today released a free update optimizing Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice for Xbox Series X|S.

Hellblade’s fourth anniversary is being celebrated with a new lease on life on the Xbox Series consoles. The critically acclaimed title first released on August 8, 2017 on PS4 and PC. It eventually released on Xbox One in April 2018 followed by a Switch release in 2019.

The optimization update adds a slew of features only possible on the newer hardware. This includes enriched visuals, DirectX Raytracing, a resolution mode, and more. Players can download the update now and relive the adventure. Unfortunately, it does not look like the update will be extended to the PS5. Microsoft purchased Ninja Theory in 2018 and, unlike Bethesda titles Doom Eternal and The Elder Scrolls Online, has no previous obligation to fulfill any promises to PS5 players.

Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice is available now on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch. Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II is currently in development for Xbox Series X|S and PC.