Hidden Paws Now Available on Switch

When it’s cold outside, our furry little friends need a warm place to stay. In Hidden Paws, there are cats to find and bring in from the snowy, chilly weather. This game originally released in 2018 but it’s now available on Nintendo Switch.

Through a dozen plus different locations, you need to find over 120 kitties. They hide themselves in boxes, under hat and scattered through the woods. It’s a sort of point and click mechanic but once you close in you hear them meow. It’s a quaint, little title that can appeal to a wide audience with charming artwork and simple controls.

Take a look at the whimsical launch trailer and keep those kitties warm.