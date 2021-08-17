Humankind Takes Its First Steps Today

Humankind has finally made it to release day, and fans can finally put in motion their own visions for mankind. The scale Amplitude Studios is reaching for with its game is quite impressive to say the least, with players able to build any number of unique civilizations up from the early history to beyond even own modern one one in the real world. See the launch trailer below for an idea of what the game is shooting for.

Humankind features sixty historical cultures for players to either play purely or combine into new, hypothetical peoples. The goal: gain as much fame and prestige for one’s civilization as possible. It’s not the richest or strongest culture that wins in Humankind, but the one with the most renown. There is an “early Adopters” bonus available during launch week, allowing fans to buy the digital deluxe version and get all pre-order extras such as Boudicca, Lucy, Edgar Allan Poe avatars as well as a Celtic player profile decorations & symbols set.

Humankind is available now for PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, Google Stadia, Xbox Game Pass for PC and humankind.game.