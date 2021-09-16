I Am Fish Launches Out of the Water Today

Bossa Studios have a couple of simulation titles such as I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator. Now the team is diving deep into new possibilities with I Am Fish. The latest is now available on Steam, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X.

You get to control a fish character as it makes its way through the world. Whether a goldfish, puffer fish, flying fish or piranha, you get to explore in different ways. Take a stroll around town or through the wilderness. Control each of them and navigate your way through a real-life fish out of water adventure. That brings up one thing to keep in mind however, that fish need water to survive, so be careful.

Check out the launch trailer below for a look at the action and prepare to get your fins wet!