Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road Offers a Huge Nostalgic Adventure

Fans of Inazuma Eleven know the woes of having tons of titles that have never released in English, but the latest title is bringing perhaps one of the largest experiences the series has ever seen. Not only will players experience their typical story, but they will also gain access to a massive slew of characters from previous entries! The game is stating to offer over 4500 available characters that can be obtained through various side objectives and allows players to add new and returning cast to their party! That’s an insane feat to be accomplished but it seems like the team is dedicated to the wonderful idea of bonds and connections meeting characters both new and old. It will be exciting to see what else is in store in this fast-paced soccer title that aims for absolute victory!

Inazuma Eleven: Victory Road is aiming to launch sometime this year. Check out the new trailer below: