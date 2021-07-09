JETT: The Far Shore Gets Its First Gameplay Trailer

JETT: The Far Shore was one of the first notable new titles revealed last year as part of the PS5’s initial game reveals, but after that, things seem to have dried up a bit for Superbrothers A/V and Pine Scented Software’s interstellar open-world adventure. Up until now, though, when JETT re-emerged as part of the latest State of Play presentation. And it did so with its first full-on gameplay trailer, where Superborthers A/V Creative Director Craig D. Adams shows off a bit of what we can expect, hoping to “express our own feelings of awe when looking up at the starry sky.”

As Craig explains, the emphasis here in JETT is on exploration and discovery, but with a notable absence of combat and resource management. No, instead you’re playing as Mei, a scout sent to examine an ocean planet emitting a mysterious “hymnwave” in order to see if their species can adapt and survive on it, as they’re kind of suffering from potential oblivion and whatnot. So that means flying around a vast land, inspecting all of the local flora and fauna that you can with various tools without disrupting things much, and trying to find different ways to avoid conflict when necessary. And there will definitely be parts where you can explore things on the ground in third-person as well, plus first-person segments where you meet additional crew members and get a look into Mei’s mind as she contemplates various parts of their mission.

The sense of motion looks amazing, especially when combined with the massive scale of things in contrast to how tiny Mei’s ship appears, and the impressive art style helps as well. JETT: The Far Shore is currently due out later this year for PS5, PS4, and the Epic Games Store, and it looks like it might make for another grand yet chill sci-fi journey.